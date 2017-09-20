Tragesers to be honored at Lions Club benefit



Jolene and Ralph Trageser will be honored by the Lake Benton Lions Club at the first Lions Breakfast of the season on Sunday, Oct. 1. Jolene recently completed treatment for cancer and Ralph’s treatment is ongoing.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Lions Club will honor Ralph and Jolene Trageser with their first benefit breakfast of the season. Since the middle of 2016, the Tragesers have experienced a long cancer story, one with unusual twists and turns. The benefit will be held at the Center Post in Lake Benton beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing through 12:30 p.m. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, toast, sausage, French toast, coffee and milk. A silent auction, a bake sale, and a 50-50 cash drawing will also be held that morning. Auction and bake sale items can be do­nated by calling Janelle Nelson 605-690-2604 or Marlys Barthel 605-997-3639. An account has also been established at First Se­curity Bank in Lake Benton.

The Tragesers’ cancer story began in June 2016 when Ralph was diagnosed with a bleed­ing ulcer. It was repaired with a “patch,” according to Jolene.

