Two wins for the Lady Elks at home
September 6, 2017
Julia Drietz prepares to serve.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks hosted a triple-header last Tuesday night in Elkton, South Dakota. Playing in two of the three games, the ladies started off the volleyball season with two wins. First, they defeated the Flandreau Fliers, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, and 25-22. Then, they finished the night with a victory over the Castlewood Warriors, 25-12, 25-6, and 25-16.
Against the Fliers, the ladies had a total of five ace serves, given by Abygail Landsman, Julia Drietz, Karlie Christensen, Jesse Busselman, and Callie Otkin…
Karlie Christensen serves for a point.