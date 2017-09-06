Two wins for the Lady Elks at home



Julia Drietz prepares to serve.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks hosted a triple-header last Tues­day night in Elkton, South Dakota. Playing in two of the three games, the ladies started off the volleyball season with two wins. First, they defeated the Flandreau Fliers, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, and 25-22. Then, they finished the night with a victory over the Castlewood Warriors, 25-12, 25-6, and 25-16.

Against the Fliers, the ladies had a total of five ace serves, given by Aby­gail Landsman, Julia Dri­etz, Karlie Christensen, Jesse Busselman, and Callie Otkin…

Karlie Christensen serves for a point.