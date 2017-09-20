Update on Small Cities grant given at city council meeting



Mayor Bob Worth reviews his meeting packet using one of the wireless tablets purchased by the City of Lake Benton. Among the many benefits the tablets provide is the reduced paperwork printed out for each meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council heard an update on the Small Cities Grant being facilitated by DSI at their regular meeting Monday evening. According to Teresa Schreurs, the interest in the Small Cities Grant was over­whelmingly positive. Schreurs stated, “In the four years that I have been doing this, this is the most response I have seen from a community, especially of this size.” At this point, there are 60 residential properties and nine commercial properties interest­ed in participating in this grant. Schreurs had originally wanted to include Ruthton, Tyler and Lake Benton in the same grant application; however, Schreurs recently met with the state rep­resentatives of DEED, where the grant money comes from, and they encouraged her to separate Lake Benton as a stand-alone application and Tyler and Ruth­ton will be combined…

