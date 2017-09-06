WWII History programs offered by Lincoln County libraries



Lincoln County public libraries are sponsoring a WWII-themed county-wide program which will include several special guest speakers at the four libraries.

By Shelly Finzen

Beginning in September, the Lincoln County Public Libraries, including Ivanhoe, Siverson in Hendricks, Tyler, and Lake Benton, will sponsor OneBook/One County Read with a focus on WWII events and speakers. As part of this county-wide program, each library has provided a limited number of copies of “Finding Foxholes” by Faye Berger to county residents. If a resident would like to read the book, but cannot get one of the free copies, there are also copies available to check out. In addition to the free books, the libraries will host a variety of special guest speakers in September and October for county residents to hear and enjoy.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 the Lake Benton Public Library will host Erick Harper, World War II history buff and RTR World History teacher…

