Betty Christensen
Betty Jane Christensen, age 86 of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Sunrise Manor. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at Danebod Lutheran Church. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Area Funeral Home and continued one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial was at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Danebod Lutheran Cemetery.
Betty Jane (Andersen) Christensen was born May 9, 1931 in Hope Township, Lincoln County, to Andrew and Eva (Frederiksen) Andersen. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1949. Betty worked at the courthouse in Ivanhoe for a number of years.In 1950 she met VerLane Christensen at a dance in Pipestone. On July 11, 1951 Betty and VerLane were united in marriage at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. In 1976 Betty began working as secretary at the school in Tyler, where she worked for nearly 40 years. After her retirement, Betty continued helping out at school whenever needed. She also worked at New Vista for several years. Betty was a member of the Red Hat Society and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a very active member of Danebod, where she served on the church board and volunteered for many activities. Betty enjoyed cross stitch, gardening, playing cards, baking and cooking, and reading. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her sons Dale (Lynn) of Pequot Lakes and Todd (Denise) of Tyler; grandchildren Marcy, Scott and Kimberly, Tina, Trista and Tregg; great-grandchildren Owen, Bradyn, Adrienna, Rylan, Liam, Brockstyn, Logan and Ashton; sister Val Pace of California; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband VerLane, son Doug, sister Donna, and brothers Kenny, Arvin and Norville.