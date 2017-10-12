Betty Christensen

May 9, 1931 – Oct. 3, 2017

Betty Jane Christensen, age 86 of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Sunrise Manor. Funeral services were 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at Danebod Lutheran Church. Visita­tion was 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Area Funeral Home and continued one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial was at 10 a.m. Tues­day at the Danebod Lu­theran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent via www.stephensfuner­alservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service-Tyler Area Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Betty Jane (Andersen) Christensen was born May 9, 1931 in Hope Township, Lincoln County, to Andrew and Eva (Frederiksen) Andersen. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1949. Betty worked at the courthouse in Ivanhoe for a number of years.In 1950 she met VerLane Christens­en at a dance in Pipestone. On July 11, 1951 Betty and VerLane were united in marriage at Danebod Lu­theran Church in Tyler. In 1976 Betty began working as secretary at the school in Tyler, where she worked for nearly 40 years. Af­ter her retirement, Betty continued helping out at school whenever needed. She also worked at New Vista for several years. Betty was a member of the Red Hat Society and Amer­ican Legion Auxiliary. She was a very active mem­ber of Danebod, where she served on the church board and volunteered for many activities. Betty en­joyed cross stitch, garden­ing, playing cards, baking and cooking, and reading. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her sons Dale (Lynn) of Pequot Lakes and Todd (Denise) of Tyler; grandchildren Marcy, Scott and Kimber­ly, Tina, Trista and Tregg; great-grandchildren Owen, Bradyn, Adrienna, Rylan, Liam, Brockstyn, Logan and Ashton; sister Val Pace of California; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, hus­band VerLane, son Doug, sister Donna, and brothers Kenny, Arvin and Norville.