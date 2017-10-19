Boys varsity cross country team finishes fourth in meet
October 19, 2017
Miles Harming, center, placed fourth in the varsity men’s division at the 2017 Region 2B Cross Country Meet, held in Irene, South Dakota.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team ran in the 2017 Region 2B Cross Country Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Glenridge Golf Course in Irene, South Dakota. The boys team placed fourth in the region with a total time of 55:20.75 and an average of 18:26.92.
