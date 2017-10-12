March 26, 1942- Aug. 28, 2017

Memorial services for Carl Burk, age 75 of Mah­tomedi, formerly of Lake Benton, will be Saturday, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Memorial visita­tion is Friday, Oct. 13, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., all at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will be private. Arrange­ments are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Carl Alvin Burk was born March 26, 1942 to Julius and Alvina (Oerter) Burk in Tyler. He was baptized and confirmed at Diamond Lake Lutheran Church of rural Lake Benton. He grew up in Tyler, Arco, Ivanhoe, Madison, Lake Benton, and Pipestone, graduat­ing from Pipestone High School in 1960. Carl en­listed and was very proud to have served in the U.S. Navy in 1960 and was hon­orably discharged June 15, 1966. He returned to Pipe­stone and went to Winona State College, graduating with distinction in 1967. While at Winona State he met JoAn Whorton. The couple was united in mar­riage on Sept. 2, 1967 at the Cathedral of the Sa­cred Heart in Winona. Their union was blessed with two sons, James and Paul, and 49 years of life together. The couple moved to Madison, Wis­consin where Carl taught social studies at Gompers-Blackhawk Middle School. While teaching in Madi­son, Carl was awarded the Teacher of the Year Award by the DAR. After 30 years of teaching he retired in 1997 and they moved to Lake Benton. Carl and JoAn restored the old Brif­fet House to establish Ben­ton House Bed and Break­fast. In 2004, Carl restored the old Firehouse into the Buffalo Ridge Coffee and Trading Company. They re­tired from that business in 2011 and from operating a bed and breakfast in 2013. Carl and JoAn had recently moved to Mahtomedi to be closer to their family and his doctors. Carl died Monday, Aug. 28 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 75.

Carl was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He served in the life of the congrega­tion on the church council, as treasurer, sang in the Men of Grace, ushered, and taught Sunday School. Carl was a member of Henry Sollie American Le­gion Post 10 of Lake Ben­ton and the Lions Club. He served the community of Lake Benton on the City Council, Library Board, a liaison for the Police De­partment, Chamber of Commerce, Lake Benton Opera House Board, and Visions in Progress (VIP), and had been Citizen of the Year. He was the pioneer of the Benton-Fremont/Te Tonka Ha Rendezvous. Carl enjoyed collecting and restoring Studebakers, collecting inverted feather Near Cut glass, stamps, and pin cushion dolls. He liked to travel to historic sites in the United States and Europe, and had visit­ed New Orleans numerous times for the Mardi Gras celebration. He enjoyed discussing current events and how they related to history. Carl especially en­joyed the time spent with family.

Carl is lovingly remem­bered by his wife JoAn of Mahtomedi; sons James (Kimberly) of Montrose and Paul (Heike) of New Glarus, Wisconsin; grand­children Anna, Abby and Christopher; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings— baby boy Burk, Joyce McColm and Jack Burk; aunts, uncles, and cousins.