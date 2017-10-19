Castlewood Warriors rally to defeat the E-LB Elks
October 19, 2017
Photo courtesy of Elkton Record
Just before the game against the Castlewood Warriors, the Elkton-Lake Benton football seniors were honored by the community.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The E-LB Elks faced a tough loss Friday night, when the Castlewood Warriors took home a win, 49-6.
Taryn Krog led the defense with four tackles and assisting with three. Hunter Nielsen and Damian Mertens each made three tackles and Nielsen assisted with three tackles…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off