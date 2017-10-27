County Commissioners have several approval items on agenda



Dale Sterzinger provided the quarterly SWDC update for the Lincoln County Commissioners.

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com



Dale Sterzinger provided the SWCD quarterly report for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday, Oct. 17 meeting. Sterzinger said they have reached the implementation stage of the Watershed One Plan, and that a signed agreement was needed to move forward. This was approved by unanimous consent.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.