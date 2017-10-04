E-LB Cross Country ranks high at Dell Rapids and Castlewood
October 4, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Cross Country team ran in two meets this past week, one in Dell Rapids, South Dakota and one in Castlewood, South Dakota. The Elks did very well at both meets, with the varsity placing eighth at Dell Rapids and placing first at Castlewood. Coach Mark Harming stated, “We had a couple of great days for running at Dell Rapids and in Castlewood. In Dell Rapids over half of our athletes had their season-best time.”…
