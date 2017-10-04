E-LB Cross Country ranks high at Dell Rapids and Castlewood

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Cross Country team ran in two meets this past week, one in Dell Rapids, South Dakota and one in Castlewood, South Da­kota. The Elks did very well at both meets, with the varsity placing eighth at Dell Rapids and placing first at Castlewood. Coach Mark Harming stated, “We had a couple of great days for running at Dell Rapids and in Castlewood. In Dell Rapids over half of our athletes had their season-best time.”…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.