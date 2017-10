E-LB Elementary football ends season

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elementary Football League had a good year learning the skills needed to be a good player, as well as learning to be good sports. The team roster includes (in alphabetical order), third graders Alec Aguilar, Caden Crofutt, Xander Glynn, Blake Hanson, Berkley Hemmen, Braxton, Hess, Cade Hexem, Eli Johnson, Samuel Larson, Korbin, Mack, Joseph Nibbe, Carson Nordmeyer, David Olson, Samuel Schuurman, Eian Warren and Eric Wiskur. Fourth graders included Colt Beck, Tate Boersma, Seth DeVries, Eliot Erickson, Levi Larson, Charlie Olson, Wyatt Osland, Roberto Pantoja, Damian Pierce, Myles Poindexter, Lane Schindler, Savion Stephens, Aaron Vandewalle, Quintin Westley, Dayton Wiskur, Ethan Wiskur and James Wussow.



The fifth and sixth grade Elkton-Lake Benton football team spent the season learning what they will need to play in middle school. Players on the team were, in no particular order, 36 Talon Lawrence, 37 Riley Nordmeyer, 38 Dustin Asmus, 39 Riddrick Westley, 40 Andrew Wieme, 41 Andrew Landsman, 42 Gage Gackstetter, 43 Lupe Castro, 44 Raph Johnson, 45 Tanner Drietz, 46 Blake DeVries, 47 Elijah Determan, 48 Andrew Tiedeman, 49 Quinten Poindexter, 50 Teigan Krog, 51 Tanner Stein, 52 Landon Wadsworth, 53 Logan Gregoire, 54 Carson Griffith, 55 Brooks Hess, 56 Jackson Smallfield, 57 Landon Johnson, 58 Caleb Seiler, 59 Isaiah Olson, 60 Colton Byer, 61 Lucas Anderson, 62 Noah Hanken, 63 Zane Stulken, 64 Ashton Neill, 65 Wade Nibbe, 66 Rylen Coe, 72 Wyatt Digre, Loren Hinders, 73 Micah Jack, and 74 Dylan Jepsen.