E-LB Marching Band competes at competitions

October 12, 2017

E-LB’s high school band earned a gold plaque at the NSU Gypsy Days Marching Band Competition. 

 

So far this fall, the Elk­ton-Lake Benton High School Marching Band has competed in Arlington, South Dakota on Thursday, Sept. 28 and in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Northern State University’s Gypsy Days.

