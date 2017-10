By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton cross country team competed in the Da­kota Valley Conference Cross Country meet on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Deubrook, South Dakota. The varsity boys placed third in the meet and the junior varsity boys placed second. A number of runners set personal best times.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.