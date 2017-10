By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The E-LB Elks improved their record to 4-3 for the season on Friday as they defeated the Dell Rapids-St. Mary Cardinals, 24-14.

Devin Sopko and Ca­leb Goertz led the team in rushing, with 16 runs and a gain of 109 yards and 18 runs and a gain of 63 yards, respectively…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.