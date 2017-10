The fall colors are showing in the trees around Lake Benton. This picture was taken on the north side of Highway 14 going west. The evergreens at the top of the hill along with the ones by the ballfields were planted by then-County Parks Director Leonard Koster, County Extension Agent and park Supervisor Arnie Claasen, along with help from Todd Draper and others in the late 1970s. The maple trees were self-planted.

