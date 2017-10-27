Fifth grade decorated pumpkins at Sr. Dining



These Lake Benton Elementary fifth graders participated in a pumpkin decorating contest at Senior Dining on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The pumpkins will be judged by one of the card clubs and the winners will be announced next Tuesday at the school. Pictured left to right are Abbie Timm, Liberty Guza, Blake DeVries, Riley Nordmeyer, Brooks Hess, helper Isaiah Olson and Rylen Coe. Allyssa Rode was also present, but not pictured.

