Gorillas defeat the Elks in the first playoff game

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton football team ended the 2017 season on Thursday, Oct. 19, when they were defeated by the Gregory Gorillas, 60-22, in the first round of the Class 9AA playoffs.

The Elks fought hard, with Devin Sopko leading in rushing with three runs totaling 24 yards and including a touchdown. Blaine Hefti carried the ball twice for a gain of four yards, and Caleb Goertz and Matthew Nibbe each carried once with gains of six yards and three yards, respectively.

