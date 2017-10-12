Krog named MVP at the Chester Challenge last Saturday



Hannah Krog was named MVP at the Chester Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 7.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks battled for a victory at the Ches­ter Challenge last Satur­day, Oct. 7. They defeated the Winner Warriors in four sets, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, and 25-13. Han­nah Krog returned home with an extra honor, as she was named Most Valuable Player at the game.

