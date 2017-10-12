Krog named MVP at the Chester Challenge last Saturday
October 12, 2017
Hannah Krog was named MVP at the Chester Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks battled for a victory at the Chester Challenge last Saturday, Oct. 7. They defeated the Winner Warriors in four sets, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, and 25-13. Hannah Krog returned home with an extra honor, as she was named Most Valuable Player at the game.
