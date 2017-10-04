Lady Elks hot on the court

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Lady Elks faced the Garretson Blue Dragons in Garretson, South Da­kota on Tuesday, Sept. 26. They returned home with another win, 25-15, 25-9, and 25-11. The ladies also defeated the Dell Rapids St. Mary (DRSM) Cardi­nals on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with final scores of 25-9, 25-17, and 25-13.

Landsman was hot on the court Tuesday evening, achieving 18 digs in the game…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Two Elkton-Lake Benton volleyball players achieved 1,000th milestones at the Don Magnus Tournament in Elkton, South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 23. Pictured above, senior Abby Landsman achieved her 1,000th dig at the tournament. Below, senior Callie Otkin achieved her 1,000th set assist.