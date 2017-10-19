Lady Elks place second in the DVC Volleyball Tournament
October 19, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks hosted the Dakota Valley Conference (DVC) Volleyball Tournament in Elkton, South Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Elks did well, placing second in the tournament out of nine teams.
The ladies began the day with a victory over the Dell Rapids St. Mary (DRSM) Cardinals 25-14 and 25- 11…
