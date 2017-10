By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks added another win to their five-game winning streak on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to improve their record to 16-10. They defeated the Waverly-South Shore Coyotes in four sets, 25-7, 25-18, 19-25, and 25-22.

Abygail Landsman rose as a leader in this game with 31 kills and two ace serves…

