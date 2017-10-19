Lake Benton Fire Department teaches fire safety and prevention



Alivia Fruechte received the second $50 poster award, presented by Scott Christensen.



Lane Schindler was awarded $50 for one of the two best Fire Prevention posters. The check for Schindler was presented by Garrett Petersen.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School learned about fire safety last week, thanks to the dedicated Lake Benton Firemen. Twelve members of the Lake Benton Fire Department were on hand last Thursday to teach school-aged children about the importance of knowing how to escape from a home fire. The program focused on the theme for 2017, “Every second counts; know two ways out.”

The program began with Fire Chief Pat McCarthy talking to students about what might happen if a fire breaks out in a home.

Olivia Borresen and Ty Wininger (not pictured) were randomly selected to receive special gifts by the Lake Benton Fire Department. Josh Gums presented the gifts.