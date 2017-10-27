Lake Benton School Board approves contracts

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton School Board met last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Lake Benton School Library.

The board approved two contracts during the meeting. Michael Koranda has been hired as a long term substitute for the fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Castle, who will be going on maternity leave soon. Kara Christensen was hired as the Kitchen Assistant to fill the position left absent by Dawn Dykstra.

