Lake Preston Divers defeat the Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks faced a tough opponent in the Lake Preston Divers last Tuesday, Oct. 17. Although the ladies fought hard, the Divers were victorious in five sets, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, and 14-16.

Abygail Landsman led the team in digs, with 34 for the night. Karlie Chris­tensen added another 18 to her record, with Jesse Busselman giving 13 and Hannah Korg making 12.

