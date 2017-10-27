Lake Preston Divers defeat the Lady Elks
October 27, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced a tough opponent in the Lake Preston Divers last Tuesday, Oct. 17. Although the ladies fought hard, the Divers were victorious in five sets, 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, and 14-16.
Abygail Landsman led the team in digs, with 34 for the night. Karlie Christensen added another 18 to her record, with Jesse Busselman giving 13 and Hannah Korg making 12.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off