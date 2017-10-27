Lions Club has been serving Lake Benton for 50 years and still going



Luann and Lyle Wiese of the Lake Benton Lions Club, left, presented a check for $4,500 to Ralph and Jolene Trageser. Both Tragesers have been battling cancer. Jolene’s is in remission while Ralph’s treatments are ongoing.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



There are several charitable organizations in Lake Benton. The Lake Benton Area Foundation supports local programs, organizations, and activities which build up the community. Local church clubs support a wide variety of charities and programs, and the library’s various groups support local endeavors as well. However, one organization stands out as supporting individuals and groups who need an extra pick-me-up. The Lake Benton Lions Club has been supporting Lake Benton residents and non-profit organizations for 50 years.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.