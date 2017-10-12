One County Read program brought generations together



Fagen Fighters Museum guide Ann Hanson spoke to the library patrons about the museum and some of the exhibits. Tour member Alva “Turk” Therkildsen, a WWII veteran from Tyler, received a special welcome from Hanson.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Libraries—Tyler Public Library, Lake Benton Public Library, Siverson Library in Hendricks, and Ivanhoe Public Library— took 29 library patrons to the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum near Granite Falls on Saturday, Oct. 7. The trip was the culmination of a county-wide library program, One Book-One County Read. A variety of programs were offered by the four libraries during the month of September, all of which focused on WWII history. Not only did the programs and trip teach Lincoln County residents about WWII history, but also brought different generations together for a shared experience.

Four generations attended the museum tour with ages ranging from 15 years old to 90-something.

The One Book-One County Read program sponsored by the Lincoln County libraries allowed many generations to share the experience. Two RTR sophomores, Jayden Vos and Arthur Finzen, watched as an SNJ-4 flew for the crowds. The plane was piloted by Mr. Fagen, owner of the museum.