The Elkton-Lake Benton Oral Interp team had a successful meet on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Arlington, South Dakota. Pictured left to right in front are Abygail Landsman, Samantha Schindler, Emma Kampmann and Ashleigh Rodriguez; in back are Preston Severson, Daniel Junker, Alexis Christensen and Noah Greer. Team members not pictured are Jacob Miller and Marie Robbins.

