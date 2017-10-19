Small Cities Grant update given at City Council meeting by Schreurs



Teresa Schreurs was on hand to talk about the next steps in the Small Cities Grant process.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting Monday night. Immediately after the meeting began, the council closed for executive session. When the meeting reopened, Trustee David Enke made the following motion: “I would like to move to authorize Mary Tietjen of the law firm of Kennedy and Graven Chartered to bring a motion before administrative law judge James LaFave to have the City of Lake Benton dismissed from the action entitled in the matter of the City of Lake Benton versus Thor Tollefson, the City of Ashby, and the Public Employees Retirement Association having number OAH60-3600-34056.” The motion was approved.

Teresa Schreurs of Developmental Services, Inc. was on hand to present an update to the Small Cities Grant…

