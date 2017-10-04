“The Cemetery Club” opens Friday, Oct. 6



From left: Lori Sanderson of Tyler, Becky Lothert of Marshall, Kathy Holck of Ruthton, Betty Andries of Marshall, and Tom Schmitt of Porter star in “The Cemetery Club,” opening Friday at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton Opera House will present its fall play, “The Cemetery Club,” beginning Friday, Oct. 6. The story involves three widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves.

Lori Sanderson of Tyler plays Ida, a sweet-tempered lady ready to start a new life. She is making her first leap into live theater and, so far, she says she has no regrets.

