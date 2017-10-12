The Lady Elks fought the good fight against cancer
October 12, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks volleyball team have had a huge success this season at battling it out on the volleyball court against some of the toughest teams in the state. At Thursday evening’s game, however, the ladies worked to fight for a different cause—the fight against cancer. Thursday’s game was the annual Cancer Awareness game in which fans can wear the t-shirts sold by the E-LB volleyball team to raise funds for the fight against cancer.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.