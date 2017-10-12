The Lady Elks fought the good fight against cancer

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks volley­ball team have had a huge success this season at bat­tling it out on the volley­ball court against some of the toughest teams in the state. At Thursday eve­ning’s game, however, the ladies worked to fight for a different cause—the fight against cancer. Thursday’s game was the annual Can­cer Awareness game in which fans can wear the t-shirts sold by the E-LB vol­leyball team to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.