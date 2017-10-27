Three E-LB runners competed at the state level



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Three Elkton-Lake Ben­ton students went on to the state level from the Oct. 11 regional cross country meet held in Irene, South Dakota. The three students—Miles Harm­ing, Callie Otkin, and Riley Hunter—ran in the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Rapid City, South Da­kota.

According to Coach Mark Harming, the day was windy and cooler than expected. Despite the weather conditions, all three runners had a suc­cessful day.

