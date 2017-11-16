All bands performed at the annual Band Banquet Nov. 6



The Elkton-Lake Benton fifth and sixth grade band debuts their first marching performance.

Monday, Nov. 6 Elkton- Lake Benton School had their band banquet. The fifth grade, sixth grade, junior high and high school bands all performed. It was the fifth grade’s first official performance.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The Elkton-Lake Benton Marching Band is pictured following their performance.