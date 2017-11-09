Animal ordinances discussed and tabled at the City Council meeting



Chad and Tami Benck requested an amendment to Animal Ordinance No. 91.06 – Kennels at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening and Chad and Tami Benck were on hand to request an amendment to Animal Ordinance No. 91.06—Kennels. The Bencks own six dogs, two more than the ordinance allows, all of which are registered as therapy dogs for their special needs son. At the previous meeting, some council members wanted to hold the Bencks to the city ordinance, which would require them to get rid of two of their dogs. The matter was tabled at the Oct. 16 meeting to give City Trustees an opportunity to research and consider the matter fully. Trustee Mark Dunn opened the discussion by sharing information he found in the League of Minnesota Cities information pamphlet…

