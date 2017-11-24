Area people honored at Farm Bureau 99th annual meeting



An Honorary Life Award was bestowed on Glenn Krog by the Farm Bureau.

Krog Honorary Life award; Nelson $500 scholarship

Recognizing people who have given of their time and talents to agriculture was the focus of the Min­nesota Farm Bureau Fed­eration (MFBF) Awards Banquet held Friday, Nov. 17, during the 99th Annual Meeting at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington. The awards banquet included both individual and coun­ty honors in a variety of categories… Honorary Life awards are bestowed onto life­long members who have given enormous amounts of their time and talents to Farm Bureau. Minne­sota Farm Bureau is truly grateful for all the dedi­cation that its members give to our organization. This year’s Honorary Life award recipients were Glenn Krog of Lake Benton in Lincoln County;…

