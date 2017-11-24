Area people honored at Farm Bureau 99th annual meeting
An Honorary Life Award was bestowed on Glenn Krog by the Farm Bureau.
Krog Honorary Life award; Nelson $500 scholarship
Recognizing people who have given of their time and talents to agriculture was the focus of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Awards Banquet held Friday, Nov. 17, during the 99th Annual Meeting at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington. The awards banquet included both individual and county honors in a variety of categories… Honorary Life awards are bestowed onto lifelong members who have given enormous amounts of their time and talents to Farm Bureau. Minnesota Farm Bureau is truly grateful for all the dedication that its members give to our organization. This year’s Honorary Life award recipients were Glenn Krog of Lake Benton in Lincoln County;…
