Barbara Pasche
November 9, 2017
Sept. 21, 1946 – May 15, 2017
Barbara Kathleen (Meyer) Pasche was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Tyler to Louis and Vera (Berger) Meyer. She married Verlan Pasche Sept. 20, 1969 at St. John’sLutheranChurch in LakeBenton. They lived in Anoka and Andover. Barbara died with family at her side on May 15, under the care of Allina Hospice.
She is survived by her husband Verlan; children Angela (and Rodney) Cox of Forest Lake, Carmen (and Alan) Haiby of Clearwater, Brian (and Brandi) Pasche of Coon Rapids, and Dionne (and Travis) Kittleson of Mankato; brother David (and Cathy) Meyer of Mankato; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Calvin Meyer, and many aunts and uncles.