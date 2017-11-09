Barbara Pasche

Sept. 21, 1946 – May 15, 2017

Barbara Kathleen (Mey­er) Pasche was born Sept. 21, 1946 in Tyler to Louis and Vera (Berger) Meyer. She married Verlan Pasche Sept. 20, 1969 at St. John’sLutheranChurch in LakeBenton. They lived in Ano­ka and Andover. Barbara died with family at her side on May 15, under the care of Allina Hospice.

She is survived by her husband Verlan; children Angela (and Rodney) Cox of Forest Lake, Carmen (and Alan) Haiby of Clear­water, Brian (and Brandi) Pasche of Coon Rapids, and Dionne (and Travis) Kittle­son of Mankato; brother David (and Cathy) Meyer of Mankato; five grandchil­dren and two step-grand­children. She was preced­ed in death by her parents, brother Calvin Meyer, and many aunts and uncles.