City council votes to stick with the four-dog maximum ordinance



The Lake Benton City Council voted to purchase a new rifle for the Lake Benton Police Department at Monday evening’s meeting. The rifle will be purchased from a local gun shop.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for their regular meet­ing on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. The majority of the meeting focused on Animal Ordinance No. 91.06—Kennels, which had been tabled at both the Oct. 16 council meeting and the Nov. 6 council meeting. Discussion be­gan with Trustee Daryl Schlap­kohl reporting that Legal Coun­sel advised the council to stick with the four-dog maximum or­dinance currently on the books. Legal Counsel did not comment on the fact that, according to their owners, the dogs in ques­tion are registered as service animals with the ADA. City Ad­ministrator Eileen Christensen noted that proof of vaccination had not been submitted for the animals in question, which is a requirement of the State of Min­nesota to be categorized as ser­vice animals. Mayor Worth also pointed out that service animals are not to be bred; however, two of the animals in question are currently pregnant, according to the owners.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.