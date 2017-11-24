City council votes to stick with the four-dog maximum ordinance
The Lake Benton City Council voted to purchase a new rifle for the Lake Benton Police Department at Monday evening’s meeting. The rifle will be purchased from a local gun shop.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Heritage Center/City Offices. The majority of the meeting focused on Animal Ordinance No. 91.06—Kennels, which had been tabled at both the Oct. 16 council meeting and the Nov. 6 council meeting. Discussion began with Trustee Daryl Schlapkohl reporting that Legal Counsel advised the council to stick with the four-dog maximum ordinance currently on the books. Legal Counsel did not comment on the fact that, according to their owners, the dogs in question are registered as service animals with the ADA. City Administrator Eileen Christensen noted that proof of vaccination had not been submitted for the animals in question, which is a requirement of the State of Minnesota to be categorized as service animals. Mayor Worth also pointed out that service animals are not to be bred; however, two of the animals in question are currently pregnant, according to the owners.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off