Commissioners approve Sheriff’s Department staffing requests

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester, accompanied by Deputy Isaiah Wahl, Dis­patcher Sarah Koch and Jail Administrator Robin Sik, were in attendance at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to speak about staffing needs.

Sheriff Meester and Dep­uty Wahl spoke to the board about difficulties the depart­ment has had with trying to hire a part-time deputy; get­ting people to apply for the position has been an issue. Meester proposed hiring a full-time deputy to garner more interest in the position and to alleviate the difficulty in filling shifts left open be­cause of sick, vacation or fam­ily leave.

