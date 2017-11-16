Commissioners approve Sheriff’s Department staffing requests
Lincoln County Deputy Isaiah Wahl and Sheriff Chad Meester spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners regarding the need for an additional full-time deputy.
By Tammy Mathison
Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester, accompanied by Deputy Isaiah Wahl, Dispatcher Sarah Koch and Jail Administrator Robin Sik, were in attendance at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to speak about staffing needs.
Sheriff Meester and Deputy Wahl spoke to the board about difficulties the department has had with trying to hire a part-time deputy; getting people to apply for the position has been an issue. Meester proposed hiring a full-time deputy to garner more interest in the position and to alleviate the difficulty in filling shifts left open because of sick, vacation or family leave.
