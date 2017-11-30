Commissioners hear report from Fair Board members

By Tammy Mathison

Members of the Lin­coln County Fair Board— Curt Madsen, Don Evers and Frank Jorgensen— presented a report on the 2017 Lincoln County Fair. “We had a really good fair,” said Madsen, who added that the weather was good and attendance was up. No records are kept on attendance, however, at­tendance was up at the demolition derby and the 4-H canteen had record sales in the first three days. Madsen said since the prices have not been raised at the canteen, this was also an indication that attendance was up at the fair this year.

