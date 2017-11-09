Dr. Marvin Cyriacks

Feb. 26, 1930 – Oct. 30, 2017

Dr. Marvin J. Cyriacks, age 87 of Annandale, died Monday, Oct. 30 at the An­nandale Care Center.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale with Rev. Thomas Queck officiating. Burial followed in Corin­na Cemetery, Annandale. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Pallbearers were Dave Trautman, Bruce Larson, Terry Trautman, Al Traut­man, Dean Huska and Ryan Bushman. Rev. Ken Tatkenhorst provided the music for the service. Ar­rangements were entrust­ed to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.

Marvin James Cyriacks was born Feb. 26, 1930 in Lake Benton to Alfred F. and KathrineI. (Shriver) Cyriacks. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lake Benton. Marvin graduated from Lake Benton High School with the Class of 1947. After graduation he attended Canby Normal School, then taught coun­try school for a year. Pursu­ing his dream of becoming a dentist, Marvin studied one year pre-dental at Augsburg College and six years at the University of Minnesota, graduating from the School of Den­tistry in 1956. From 1956- 1958 Marvin served in the U.S. Air Force as a dentist in Thule, Greenland and Merced, California.

On Aug. 25, 1957 he was united in marriage to Stella A. Kothe at Con­cordia Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Marvin and Stella made their home in Annandale where he practiced dentistry from 1958 until his retirement in 1992. He served three years on the Annandale City Council and 15 years on the Annandale School Board, 11 of those years he was the chairman. He was a member of Zion Luther­an Church, Annandale.

Marvin loved his family, golfing, fishing, carpentry, crossword puzzles, watch­ing all Minnesota sport teams, Clint Eastwood, old Westerns, and traveling to state parks.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stella of Annandale; daughters Marla Cyriacks of Brook­lyn Center and Patrice Cyriacks of St. Louis Park; sisters Evelyn Trautman and Bernice Trautman of Lake Benton and Lorraine (Leo) Brandt of Balaton. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Bret in 2004, brothers Louis and Walter, and sisters Mada­lyn Huska, Marie Bushman and Doreen Kinner.

In lieu of flowers, me­morials are preferred to National Parkinson Foun­dation MN, 8085 Wayzata Blvd. #100, Golden Valley, MN55426.