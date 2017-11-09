Fire arms deer season opened this past weekend



Jim Sorensen of Lake Benton, 88 years young, shot an eight-point buck during opening weekend of the 2017 deer hunting season.

By Shelly Finzen

Fire arms deer hunting season opened in Minnesota this past weekend with an estimated 200,000 deer expected to be harvested during the season, according to an October news release by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR reported that 173,213 deer were harvested during the 2016 hunting season. They state that 2017 “should be a good deer season barring any unforeseen unusual weather. Deer numbers are up following three years of conservative harvest regulations designed to rebuild the population, coupled with three relatively mild winters.” The result is an increase in the number of antlerless permits available this year.

