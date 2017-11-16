Fire prevention needs to be a high priority
The Lake Benton Fire Department
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Fire Department (LBFD) was kept relatively busy last week when they answered two fire calls, one in the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and one in the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 10. Details on either of these fires has not been released, but the LBFD did post the following to their Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 10 (parentheses mine): “We have had two house fires in the (past) four days. So just friendly reminder to all: check smoke detectors, clean dryer vents, watch what you have plugged into an outlet, do not overload an outlet, and (when using) space heaters (give a) three-foot clearance all the way around. If you want to see the trucks we would rather show you them at the hall than on a call. Be safe everyone.”
