Eveline Koehne, former Lake Benton resident and long-time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton, observed her 101st birthday on Nov. 16. She is a resident of the Good Samaritan Home in Pipestone and is in remarkably good health. She attends Bible study there and enjoys all the musical entertainment that is provided. She loves having visitors, so feel free to stop in.

Filed under Community Comments Off