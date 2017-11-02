Kenneth Anderson

Nov. 24, 1929 – Oct. 23, 2017

He died Monday, Oct. 23 at Sanford USD Medi­cal Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Kenneth Wayne An­derson was born Nov. 24, 1929 to Arthur and LuLu (Berger) Anderson in Ty­ler. Ken was baptized and confirmed at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He grew up on the farm and attended country school through the eighth grade. Ken was grateful to have served his country and entered the U.S. Army in 1955. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and Fort Riley, Kansas, and honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to Lake Benton, where he farmed with his father. Ken was united in marriage to Eth­el Park on Feb. 23, 1959 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Ken and Ethel were blessed with three children and 58 years of marriage to­gether. Ken continued his education, taking courses in welding, home improve­ments, and mechanics. The couple farmed and raised their family in Lake Ben­ton. In 1984, Ken began farming with Randy and Lisa Sixta. He retired in 2014, when he and Ethel moved to town. On Oct. 5 Ken entered the care of the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and later was transferred to Sanford Hospital. He died there on Monday, Oct. 23 at the age of 87 years.

Ken was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He was active in the life of the congregation, serving as usher, deacon, and trea­surer, and enjoyed Men’s Club and Bible class. Ken enjoyed reading, fishing, military history, playing cards, dominoes, and he especially enjoyed the time spent with his fam­ily, watching his grandchil­dren and great-grandchil­dren grow. Ken was a hero to someone, somewhere, who received the gracious gift of life through the do­nation of blood. He was awarded the milestone of 15 gallons donated. Faith in Jesus Christ was very important in Ken’s life and he will be lovingly remem­bered as a Christian first, a wonderful husband, and a loving father.

Ken is survived by his wife Ethel of Lake Benton; three children—Wayne (and Cathy) Anderson of Collinsville, Illinois, Judith (and Victor) Domke of Weberville, Michigan, and Keith Anderson of Minne­apolis; our special family, Randy (and Lisa) Sixta of Lake Benton; eight grand­children—Patrick (and Rachel) Anderson, Christa Anderson, Hannah Domke, Leah Domke, Seth Dom­ke, Jennifer (and Shaun) Castle, Kim (and Chris) Wooge, and Ashley (and Dustin) King; five great-grandchildren—Rayleigh Castle, Addison Castle, Madelyn Castle, Maverick King, and Kayden Wooge; and a sister, Jo Ann Cassi­dy of Watertown. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and LuLu and a sister, Jean Kruse.

In lieu of flowers, me­morials may be directed to Great Plains High School in Watertown, South Dakota, Michigan Lutheran Semi­nary in Saginaw, Michigan, or charity of donor choice.

Blessed and eternal be his memory.