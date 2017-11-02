Kenneth Anderson
Memorial services for Kenneth Anderson, age 87 of Lake Benton, were Friday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Memorial visitation was Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.
He died Monday, Oct. 23 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Kenneth Wayne Anderson was born Nov. 24, 1929 to Arthur and LuLu (Berger) Anderson in Tyler. Ken was baptized and confirmed at the English Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He grew up on the farm and attended country school through the eighth grade. Ken was grateful to have served his country and entered the U.S. Army in 1955. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and Fort Riley, Kansas, and honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to Lake Benton, where he farmed with his father. Ken was united in marriage to Ethel Park on Feb. 23, 1959 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Ken and Ethel were blessed with three children and 58 years of marriage together. Ken continued his education, taking courses in welding, home improvements, and mechanics. The couple farmed and raised their family in Lake Benton. In 1984, Ken began farming with Randy and Lisa Sixta. He retired in 2014, when he and Ethel moved to town. On Oct. 5 Ken entered the care of the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and later was transferred to Sanford Hospital. He died there on Monday, Oct. 23 at the age of 87 years.
Ken was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He was active in the life of the congregation, serving as usher, deacon, and treasurer, and enjoyed Men’s Club and Bible class. Ken enjoyed reading, fishing, military history, playing cards, dominoes, and he especially enjoyed the time spent with his family, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. Ken was a hero to someone, somewhere, who received the gracious gift of life through the donation of blood. He was awarded the milestone of 15 gallons donated. Faith in Jesus Christ was very important in Ken’s life and he will be lovingly remembered as a Christian first, a wonderful husband, and a loving father.
Ken is survived by his wife Ethel of Lake Benton; three children—Wayne (and Cathy) Anderson of Collinsville, Illinois, Judith (and Victor) Domke of Weberville, Michigan, and Keith Anderson of Minneapolis; our special family, Randy (and Lisa) Sixta of Lake Benton; eight grandchildren—Patrick (and Rachel) Anderson, Christa Anderson, Hannah Domke, Leah Domke, Seth Domke, Jennifer (and Shaun) Castle, Kim (and Chris) Wooge, and Ashley (and Dustin) King; five great-grandchildren—Rayleigh Castle, Addison Castle, Madelyn Castle, Maverick King, and Kayden Wooge; and a sister, Jo Ann Cassidy of Watertown. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and LuLu and a sister, Jean Kruse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Great Plains High School in Watertown, South Dakota, Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, Michigan, or charity of donor choice.
Blessed and eternal be his memory.