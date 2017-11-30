Kristi Eickhoff to be sponsored by local clubs at next benefit breakfast

November 30, 2017

Eickoff
The Eickhoff family. Clockwise from left are Grady, Kristi, Matthew, and Brody.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Cancer touches the lives of hundreds of thousands each year. According to the Ameri­can Cancer Society, more than 1.6 million new cases of can­cer were diagnosed in 2016. Of those cases, more than 23,700 affected the brain and nervous system. One LakeBenton fam­ily is learning about brain can­cer first hand.
In July of this year, Kristi (Kjergaard) Eickhoff was diag­nosed with a Grade III Astrocy­toma, a type of malignant tumor in the brain. According to Web­MD, Astrocytomas are graded according to how quickly they grow; the type Kristi has grows relatively quickly.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community | Comments Off