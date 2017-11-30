Kristi Eickhoff to be sponsored by local clubs at next benefit breakfast
The Eickhoff family. Clockwise from left are Grady, Kristi, Matthew, and Brody.
By Shelly Finzen
Cancer touches the lives of hundreds of thousands each year. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2016. Of those cases, more than 23,700 affected the brain and nervous system. One LakeBenton family is learning about brain cancer first hand.
In July of this year, Kristi (Kjergaard) Eickhoff was diagnosed with a Grade III Astrocytoma, a type of malignant tumor in the brain. According to WebMD, Astrocytomas are graded according to how quickly they grow; the type Kristi has grows relatively quickly.
