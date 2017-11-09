Lady Elks finish the volleyball season with more confidence and skills



Karlie Christensen, center, bumps the volleyball as teammates Abygail Landsman, No. 11 Jesse Busselman, No 8 Julia Drietz, and No. 15 Hannah Krog set up to support her.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks made a surprise comeback last week, defeating Colman- Egan in the regional match on Tuesday, Oct. 31. After losing the first two sets, the Lady Elks came out on top in the last three, 22- 25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, and 15-10.

Abygail Landsman led the team in digs with an impressive tally of 33. Hannah Krog made 16 digs and Karlie Christens­en and Jesse Busselman each had 11…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.