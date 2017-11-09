Lady Elks finish the volleyball season with more confidence and skills
November 9, 2017
Karlie Christensen, center, bumps the volleyball as teammates Abygail Landsman, No. 11 Jesse Busselman, No 8 Julia Drietz, and No. 15 Hannah Krog set up to support her.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks made a surprise comeback last week, defeating Colman- Egan in the regional match on Tuesday, Oct. 31. After losing the first two sets, the Lady Elks came out on top in the last three, 22- 25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, and 15-10.
Abygail Landsman led the team in digs with an impressive tally of 33. Hannah Krog made 16 digs and Karlie Christensen and Jesse Busselman each had 11…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off