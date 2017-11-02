Lake Benton Library hosted an arm knitting class last Friday



The library hosted Jen Anfinson last Friday to teach arm knitting to community members. Ms. Anfinson, center, helps Cathy Morris finish off the infinity scarf she knitted as Anika Finzen, right, works on finishing her own scarf.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Public Library was the place for creativity last Friday, Oct. 27. Jen Anfinson of the St. Cloud area spent an hour teaching community members how to create infinity scarves using their arms as knitting needles.

Eight people attended the class, from age eight years old through retired, and everyone went home with a scarf that they made by themselves. “

