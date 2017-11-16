Lake Benton School hosted the annual Veterans Day program on Friday



America Legion Henry Sollie Legion Post 10 presented the Colors at Friday’s Veterans Day program. Pictured left to right are Jim Roggenbuck, Chuck DeBates, Don Evers and Jerry Rochel.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Elementary School hosted the annual Veter­ans Day concert the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10. Students from kindergarten through sixth grade sang patriotic songs in honor of the local veterans, with “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by a small group of students from all the classes and a piano solo performed by Braxton Hess..

The Ladies Auxiliary of Henry Sollie American Legion Post 10 attended the Veterans Day program. Pictured are Jeanne Lichtsinn, Barb Hurd, Donna Lynn, Diane Evers and Faye Rochel.