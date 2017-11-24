Lake Benton School receives a clean 2016 audit and is compliant



Daryl Kanthak of Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co. presented the annual audit report to the school board at the meeting last Wednesday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the school library. All mem­bers were present, as well as Superintendent Ann Wendorff and Principal Dale Weegman. Bethany Jorgensen was a guest at the meeting.

The majority of the meet­ing centered on the 2016 audit report, completed by Meule­broeck and Taubert. Accord­ing to the report, presented by Daryl Kanthak, CPA, the school received a positive, or clean, audit. The school is compliant with Minnesota guidelines and there are no unusual weakness­es in the finance department or management of the finances…

