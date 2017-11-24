Lake Benton School receives a clean 2016 audit and is compliant
Daryl Kanthak of Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co. presented the annual audit report to the school board at the meeting last Wednesday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the school library. All members were present, as well as Superintendent Ann Wendorff and Principal Dale Weegman. Bethany Jorgensen was a guest at the meeting.
The majority of the meeting centered on the 2016 audit report, completed by Meulebroeck and Taubert. According to the report, presented by Daryl Kanthak, CPA, the school received a positive, or clean, audit. The school is compliant with Minnesota guidelines and there are no unusual weaknesses in the finance department or management of the finances…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off