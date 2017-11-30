Lake Benton students will perform for Senior Dining in December

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton senior citizens are invited to the $2 Senior Dining meal for the month of December. The meal will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The program for the day will be Christmas songs performed by students from Lake Benton Elementary School. The meal will be sponsored by The Country House.

