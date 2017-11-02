Lions Club breakfast to benefit Debora Hoflock this Sunday



A Lions Club Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for Debora Hoflock will be held at the Center Post on Sunday, Nov. 5, serving from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

By Shelly Finzen

Debora Hoflock will be the next honoree of the Lake Benton Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. Hoflock was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, a type of incurable lung cancer, last March. She has chemotherapy treatments every one to two weeks. “The treatments are just to prolong my life,” she explained, “there isn’t a cure for this cancer.” Hoflock explained that she has good days and bad days, when she is just too sick to go anywhere.

